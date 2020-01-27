Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,732 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

