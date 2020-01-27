Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,377 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.