Birch Capital Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. United Parcel Service makes up 2.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $116.66 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

