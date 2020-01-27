bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. bitCNY has a market cap of $6.21 million and $170.80 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.03504280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 42,940,800 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

