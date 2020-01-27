Bitcoin Cash Price Up 8% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $359.07 or 0.04136254 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bitfinex, OKCoin International and Exmo. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and $3.43 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,678.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00616286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,244,688 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, MBAex, OKEx, Trade By Trade, Kuna, QuadrigaCX, Braziliex, TOPBTC, Iquant, BX Thailand, Bisq, Bitbank, Bitfinex, Tidex, Fatbtc, ACX, BitMarket, COSS, Coinnest, DSX, Gatecoin, RightBTC, C2CX, Poloniex, Koinim, BTC Markets, Liqui, Vebitcoin, CoinEgg, BitForex, Gate.io, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, Crex24, ABCC, Bibox, Bitinka, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Coinfloor, Negocie Coins, Graviex, BigONE, Cobinhood, Kraken, Coinsquare, Coinbase Pro, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, Bitso, Huobi, CEX.IO, Zaif, OTCBTC, Korbit, bitFlyer, WEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, Coindeal, B2BX, Buda, Koineks, Koinex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, YoBit, OKCoin International, FCoin, Cryptopia, QBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Indodax, Exrates, xBTCe, CoinBene, Coinhub, Cryptohub, BtcTrade.im, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, UEX, Cryptomate, CPDAX, BitBay, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, IDCM, BTCC, BiteBTC, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, HBUS, ChaoEX, BTC Trade UA, Independent Reserve, EXX, Stocks.Exchange, Bitstamp, Kucoin, cfinex, Coinbe, CoinEx, Zebpay, CryptoBridge, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Liquid, Coinone, Mercado Bitcoin, Allcoin, Bit2C, Exmo, Bitbns, Binance, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, Mercatox and Coinroom. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

