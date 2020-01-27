BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $565,297.00 and approximately $3,836.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Exrates, Crex24 and Exmo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00622349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00135969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00113807 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,197,947,715 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Exmo, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

