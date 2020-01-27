Bitradio Price Tops $0.0151 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $126,168.00 and $51.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,366,623 coins and its circulating supply is 8,366,619 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.