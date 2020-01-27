BitRent (RNTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,840.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 71.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 67.2% against the US dollar. One BitRent token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Exrates and HitBTC. BitRent has a total market cap of $18,840.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitRent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.03269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Exrates, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.