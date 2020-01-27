BlackCoin (BLK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,093.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $16,093.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023057 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,739,717 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

