Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$9.00 price target by Pi Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

Blackline Safety stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.59. 14,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.99. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $312.59 million and a P/E ratio of -32.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

