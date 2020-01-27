Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$9.00 price target by Pi Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.
Blackline Safety stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.59. 14,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.99. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $312.59 million and a P/E ratio of -32.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Blackline Safety
