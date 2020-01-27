BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
