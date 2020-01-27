BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Shares Up 0.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYF. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

