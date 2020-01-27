Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Trading Up 0.3%

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.50, approximately 2,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Virginia Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.