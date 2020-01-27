Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $32,866.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

