Blakecoin (BLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 63.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $10,465.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,650.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01937840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.69 or 0.04101242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00652894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00745762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00111162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010452 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00631456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

