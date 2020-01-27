BLAST Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $288,346.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025583 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006218 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000550 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 258% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 558,702,560 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.