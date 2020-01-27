BlockStamp (BST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $779.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $779.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00008751 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,741,444 coins and its circulating supply is 26,198,478 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

