Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APRN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 253,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blue Apron has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 102.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 571,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

