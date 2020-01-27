Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.21. 38,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.35. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a 52-week low of C$16.13 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

