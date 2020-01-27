Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,494,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.50. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

