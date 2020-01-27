Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 223.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 87,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

BA stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,461,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

