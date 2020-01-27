Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 308,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,268. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,766,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at about $9,266,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 231,330 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

