Bonpay (BON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,408.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Bonpay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $88,630.00 and $2,408.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.