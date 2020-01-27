Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Booking were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Booking by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 30.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 120.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 83.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $54.07 on Monday, reaching $1,908.89. The stock had a trading volume of 708,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,441. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,025.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,964.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

