Borr Drilling Limited’s (NASDAQ:BORR) Lock-Up Period To End on January 27th

Borr Drilling’s (NASDAQ:BORR) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 27th. Borr Drilling had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $46,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.30. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Shares of BORR opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,196,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,174,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.