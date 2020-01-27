Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Insiders sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

BDN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. 45,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,964. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

