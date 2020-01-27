Bremer Bank National Association Buys 699 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. CNB Bank increased its position in eBay by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.47. 7,033,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.