Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $13.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.12. 1,457,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

