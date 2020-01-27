Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.68. The stock had a trading volume of 771,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

