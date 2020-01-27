Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 87,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 130,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded down $10.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,569,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

