Bremer Bank National Association Has $644,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.09. 66,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

