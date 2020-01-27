Bremer Bank National Association Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,478. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

