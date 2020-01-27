Bremer Bank National Association Has $956,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $132.62. The stock had a trading volume of 59,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.57.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.