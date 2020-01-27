Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amgen were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Amgen by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 69,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.04. 1,885,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

