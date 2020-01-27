Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Update

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.73. 779,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,584. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 327,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

