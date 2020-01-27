Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.26 Million

Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will report $516.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.19 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $478.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 141,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,343,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

