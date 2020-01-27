British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 23,150 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 0.8% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.97. 142,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

