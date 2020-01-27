British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 267,139 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 267,139 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 314,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,191. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

