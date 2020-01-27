British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Nike by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $100.01. 5,079,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

