British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $10.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $584.23. 224,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.37 and its 200 day moving average is $548.32. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $389.01 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.71.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

