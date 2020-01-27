British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 113,125 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,784,000 after acquiring an additional 485,630 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,711,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

