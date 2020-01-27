British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $14.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.14. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

