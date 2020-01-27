British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 86,703 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,703 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Saia worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Saia by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $9,612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $3,055,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Shares of SAIA stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,370. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

