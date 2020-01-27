British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes $11.94 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,783 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.86. The company had a trading volume of 165,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

