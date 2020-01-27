Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 13,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 105,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

