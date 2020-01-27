Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

HBI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

