Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 290,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Leidos has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

