Brokerages Anticipate Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Tronox reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

