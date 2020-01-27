Brokerages Anticipate Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 84,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,773. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

