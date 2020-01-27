Brokerages Anticipate Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE ZOM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,754. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222,920 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.