Brokerages Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. BEST reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BEST in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 1,379,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,201. BEST has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.